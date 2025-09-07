How to get plant-based proteins

All types of lentils, beans, jackfruit seeds, soybeans, nuts, peas, yard-long beans, rajma, and spirulina are excellent sources of protein. Lentils contain 18 to 25 per cent protein. For example, chickpeas have about 18 per cent, peas 22 per cent, red lentils 23 per cent, and mung beans 25 per cent protein. All types of nuts also contain 23 to 25 per cent protein depending on the variety.

The highest protein is found in soybeans among plant sources. Which contain about 30 per cent protein? The quality of protein derived from soybeans is superior to other plant-based proteins.

Various protein-rich foods are made from soybeans, including soymilk, soy meat, soy yogurt, and soy paneer. Soymilk is lactose-free, so those who have lactose intolerance and experience issues with milk or dairy products can consume soymilk. It contains the same amount of protein and other nutrients as milk.