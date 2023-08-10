No evidence' Facebook harms well-being: Oxford study

Andrew Przybylski, an Oxford University human behaviour and technology professor, said they "examined the best available data carefully -- and found they did not support the idea that Facebook membership is related to harm".

"Quite the opposite," he added. "In fact, our analysis indicates Facebook is possibly related to positive well-being.

But Przybylski also noted that "this is not to say this is evidence that Facebook is good for the well-being of users".

Researchers on the project, which began before the Covid pandemic, worked for more than two years to secure the key data from Facebook, which currently reports nearly three billion users worldwide.