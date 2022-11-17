Traffic congestion may contribute to lower birth-weight

There is a wealth of data highlighting the negative health effects of vehicle-related air pollution, but there is little research on how bottleneck traffic, rather than overall traffic volume, can lead to negative health outcomes.

Now, a new study led by a Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researcher has found that traffic congestion may be linked to lower birth-weights. Published in the journal Science Advances, the study found consistent associations between traffic delays and a nine-gram reduction in birth-weight among infants born to parents who reside in areas with heavy traffic, such as highways or freeways.