There might be a link between air pollution and Parkinson's disease

Researchers discovered that persons living in areas with median levels of air pollution have a 56 per cent higher risk of acquiring Parkinson's disease than those living in areas with the lowest level of air pollution.

The study, which will be published in Neurology - the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology - sought to discover national and geographic patterns of Parkinson's disease, as well as to test for nationally and region-specific connections with fine particulate matter.

"Previous studies have shown fine particulate matter to cause inflammation in the brain, a known mechanism by which Parkinson's disease could develop," said Brittany Krzyzanowski, PhD, a researcher at Barrow Neurological Institute, who led the study.