Grand Ramadan Feast at InterContinental Dhaka
This Ramadan, a Grand Feast awaits everyone at InterContinental Dhaka - the iconic and city’s only luxury hotel. Throughout Ramadan, the signature venues of InterContinental Dhaka will be offering an exquisite dining experience during iftar, dinner and suhur for food aficionados. Elements Global Dining will be offering buffet iftar and dinner every day and buffet suhur on Thursday and Friday nights. The sumptuous spread at Elements will offer refreshing drinks, authentic mezzes, assorted kebabs such as Adana and Chapli, Middle-Eastern Lamb Ouzi, exotic desserts such as baklava, basbousa, kunafa and all the iftar favourites such as shahi mutton haleem, nehari and saffron jalebi along with many other flavourful dishes all meticulously prepared by the famous culinary team of InterContinental Dhaka.
The Buffet iftar and dinner is priced at BDT 8500 net per person while buffet suhur is priced at BDT 6000 net per person. At Elements, guests can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 offers with selected bank cards and Buy 1 Get 3 offers from selected Dutch Bangla Bank and Community Bank cards. For those seeking a unique Ramadan dining experience, Aquadeck will be offering a poolside buffet iftar and dinner on Thursdays and Fridays where private cabanas can also be reserved for families, friends and group diners.
The buffet iftar and dinner at Aquadeck is priced at BDT 7500 net per person and guests can also avail Buy 1 Get 1 offers there with selected bank cards. For those who want to enjoy the InterContinental iftar from the comfort of their homes, 4 types of iftar boxes – Amber for 1 person, Crystal for 2 persons, Pearl for 4 persons and Ruby for 6 persons will be available every day for pick-ups and home deliveries.
A signature Family Sharing Ouzi Platter consisting of one whole lamb, fragrant ouzi rice and juicy kebabs, which can serve 15+ persons, can also be pre-ordered from InterContinental Dhaka and enjoyed at home with free home delivery. Iftar favourites such as shahi mutton haleem, saffron jalebi, lamb shank, tehari, baklava, kunafa and many other mouthwatering dishes will also be available at Café Social for take-aways.
Throughout Ramadan, InterContinental Dhaka is also offering exciting banquet packages featuring exclusive Ramadan menus and complimentary venues for hosting Ramadan events at Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ballroom, Crystal Ballroom and in the other function spaces.
Guests can make reservations and get more information on the Ramadan offers by calling the hotline number +880-2-55663030. BRAC Bank PLC and VISA are the Prime Partners for the exquisite Ramadan campaign at InterContinental Dhaka.