Grand Ramadan Feast at InterContinental Dhaka

This Ramadan, a Grand Feast awaits everyone at InterContinental Dhaka - the iconic and city’s only luxury hotel. Throughout Ramadan, the signature venues of InterContinental Dhaka will be offering an exquisite dining experience during iftar, dinner and suhur for food aficionados. Elements Global Dining will be offering buffet iftar and dinner every day and buffet suhur on Thursday and Friday nights. The sumptuous spread at Elements will offer refreshing drinks, authentic mezzes, assorted kebabs such as Adana and Chapli, Middle-Eastern Lamb Ouzi, exotic desserts such as baklava, basbousa, kunafa and all the iftar favourites such as shahi mutton haleem, nehari and saffron jalebi along with many other flavourful dishes all meticulously prepared by the famous culinary team of InterContinental Dhaka.

The Buffet iftar and dinner is priced at BDT 8500 net per person while buffet suhur is priced at BDT 6000 net per person. At Elements, guests can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 offers with selected bank cards and Buy 1 Get 3 offers from selected Dutch Bangla Bank and Community Bank cards. For those seeking a unique Ramadan dining experience, Aquadeck will be offering a poolside buffet iftar and dinner on Thursdays and Fridays where private cabanas can also be reserved for families, friends and group diners.