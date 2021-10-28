How social media changes way people get to know each another

According to a new book by a Penn State researcher, social media has the ability to connect people with almost anyone in the world; however it can also change the way brains form new social relationships, maintain current ones, and participate in social groups.

The book, 'Social Media Communication: Trends and Theories', written by Bu Zhong, associate professor of communications at Penn State, explores how social media affects information processing, the media industry, and business marketing, as well as interpersonal and group communication.