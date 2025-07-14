7 habits that unknowingly increase your blood sugar

1. Mental pressure: Mental and physical stress trigger a hormonal response in the body that can raise blood sugar levels. Try to avoid both mental and physical stress as much as possible. To keep your mind refreshed, take deep breaths for at least 10 minutes a day, go for quick walks and do things that make you feel good.

2. Illness: Even common colds and coughs can lead to a rise in blood sugar. During any illness, the body releases a type of stress hormone that increases the level in sugar in blood. Check your blood sugar regularly during illness.

3. Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuation is common among women during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause. As a result, blood sugar levels may also fluctuate. Pay attention to these changes and consult a physician if needed.