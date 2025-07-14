7 habits that unknowingly increase your blood sugar
It is a common belief that eating sweets and not taking your medicines regularly are the main cause for increased blood sugar. But there are small everyday habits that serve as catalysts to raise blood sugar. We unknowingly carry out certain actions every day that silently increase the level of sugar in our blood.
1. Insufficient sleep
Lack of adequate sleep lowers insulin levels in the body, which can suddenly spike blood sugar levels. Try to go to bed at a fixed time every day. Also, stay away from your mobile phone or any digital screen before sleeping.
2. Inadequate intake of water
Another major cause of increased blood sugar is dehydration. The concentration of sugar in the blood increases when the body doesn’t get enough water. Drink water regularly and in sufficient amounts. Especially in summer, try to keep a bottle of water within reach at all times.
During any illness, the body releases a type of stress hormone that increases the level in sugar in blood. Check your blood sugar regularly during illness
3. Taking medication irregularly
Some medications can raise blood sugar levels as a side effect. That’s why you should never take medicine without a doctor’s prescription. Always consult your doctor before making any changes to your medication routine.
4. Skipping meals or not eating on time
Many people, due to a busy schedule, either forget to eat or eat at irregular hours. Some may think skipping a meal won’t make much of a difference, but when there’s a long gap between meals, the liver releases its stored sugar into the bloodstream. So, eat fiber-rich, protein- and carbohydrate-based foods at regular intervals.
5. Artificial sweeteners
Many people replace sugar with calorie-free artificial sweeteners in order to keep their blood sugar under control. However, this can cause fluctuations in insulin levels. So, avoid using artificial sweeteners as much as possible.
6. Sugars in packaged foods
Sometimes packaged foods marketed as “healthy” may contain excessive amounts of sugar. Always check the sugar content on the label.
7. Over-exercising
If the body lacks adequate nutrition, excessive exercise can do more harm than good. It may even lead to a rise in blood sugar levels. That’s why it’s important to maintain a proper balance between exercise and nutrition.
Three more reasons
1. Mental pressure: Mental and physical stress trigger a hormonal response in the body that can raise blood sugar levels. Try to avoid both mental and physical stress as much as possible. To keep your mind refreshed, take deep breaths for at least 10 minutes a day, go for quick walks and do things that make you feel good.
2. Illness: Even common colds and coughs can lead to a rise in blood sugar. During any illness, the body releases a type of stress hormone that increases the level in sugar in blood. Check your blood sugar regularly during illness.
3. Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuation is common among women during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause. As a result, blood sugar levels may also fluctuate. Pay attention to these changes and consult a physician if needed.