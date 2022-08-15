Empathy in adolescents helps preventing cyberbullying

Bullying has gotten easier and more serious as a result of social media, gaming platforms, and other online communication technologies, affecting many of our schools, families, and communities.

According to research, cyberbullying, the online equivalent of school-based bullying, is associated with a host of detrimental emotional, psychological, physiological, and behavioural consequences.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Early Adolescence. While the topic has received widespread attention in the last decade, little is known about its relationship with empathy.