World Hypertension Day
Eliminating misconceptions about controlling high blood pressure
Although it may seem unbelievable, nearly half of the people worldwide who suffer from high blood pressure do not know that they have the condition.
In most cases, it produces no obvious symptoms, allowing the disease to remain undetected. Various misconceptions prevalent in society make the problem even more complicated.
Every year, 17 May marks World Hypertension Day. This year’s theme is “Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer.”
Common misconceptions
● High blood pressure affects only older people: This is incorrect. High blood pressure is now increasing among young people as well. Imbalanced lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, mental stress, and physical inactivity are major contributing factors.
● An increase in blood pressure with age is normal: This belief is also inaccurate. If the blood pressure of anyone over the age of 18 exceeds the normal level of 120/80 mmHg, it should receive proper medical attention.
● If there are no symptoms, there is no high blood pressure: High blood pressure is known as the “silent killer”. In most cases, it damages the body without causing noticeable symptoms. Therefore, regular blood pressure monitoring is essential.
● Medication can be stopped once blood pressure becomes normal: This is a dangerous practice. Stopping or changing medication without consulting a physician may cause blood pressure to become uncontrolled again.
● People with high blood pressure must avoid eggs, milk, and meat: The main concern is excessive salt and fatty foods. A person with high blood pressure may consume one whole egg per day, one cup of skimmed milk, and chicken in moderation. Even mutton or beef may be eaten once or twice a month in limited quantities. However, salt, processed foods, and fried foods should be reduced as much as possible.
● Roasted salt is safe to consume: Many people believe that avoiding raw salt is sufficient, so they roast salt before eating it or increase the amount of salt used in cooking. However, excessive salt intake remains equally harmful whether the salt is raw or roasted. Too much salt interferes with blood pressure control.
● Tamarind or sour foods lower blood pressure: There is no scientific evidence to support this belief. In fact, consuming such foods with salt may increase blood pressure. It may also cause acidity and discomfort.
Remember, starting or changing medication based on someone else’s advice or personal preference can be risky.
Treatment for high blood pressure varies from person to person, so consulting a physician is essential.
Let us control this silent killer through regular blood pressure monitoring, healthy lifestyles, and appropriate medical treatment.