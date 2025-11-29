Shotta: A journey where craft becomes confidence

A runway glowing under brilliant lights. Confident models strut with poise in exquisite outfits, each step echoing stories—stories woven into colours, motifs, and fabrics. But this shimmering runway holds more than fashion; it carries the illuminated lives of women whose everyday struggles have now found a new stage of hope.

Today, we bring you that story, the story of Shotta, which began in the Rishi community of Beraid.