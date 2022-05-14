Lifestyle hacks to help ease depression

As a large number of people today deal with depression, it is essential to understand how lifestyle affects mental health, besides aspects that can be worked upon to help ease the struggle.

Break the mundane pattern

Lack of motivation and fatigue are some of the early signs of depression. Routine can enhance the sense of doldrums, and hence, it is important to break it and try something new.

Gratitude journaling

Gratitude journaling is different from journaling; herein, the only things that you write down are the ones you are thankful for.