5 habits that increase risk of heart attack, even don't eat red meat or fatty foods
Even if you don't eat ghee, butter, fat, or red meat, you can still face risk of a heart attack. If you want to stay healthy, it's important to pay attention to what you include in your daily diet. Let's find out about five habits that increase the risk of a heart attack.
Eating sweet foods and sugary drinks
We often eat various sweet foods and sugary drinks. You may frequently consume extra sugar through many such foods or drinks like cakes, pastries, biscuits, cookies, ice cream, doughnuts, soda or soft drinks, juice, and sherbet. Eating these foods suddenly increase blood sugar.
This blood sugar then rapidly stored in the body as fat. That increases the risk of heart disease. So, avoid these foods and drinks. Remember jaggery, honey, or artificial sweeteners should not be considered healthy alternatives to sugar.
Eating refined foods
White rice, flour, white wheat flour, etc., are refined foods. White bread, noodles, pasta, pizza, and dough are all made from refined grains.
Eating refined foods suddenly increases blood sugar and raises the risk of heart disease. To stay healthy, to choose foods made from whole grains, such as brown rice, whole wheat flour, oats, quinoa, and barley.
Not paying attention to hidden salt in food
To stay healthy, it's important to give up the habit of adding extra salt to your plate. Similarly, it is essential to pay attention to the hidden salt in food. Foods like chips, French fries, cheese, chanachur, salty biscuits, mustard, kasundi, mayonnaise, sauce, ketchup, and soy sauce contain extra salt.
Additionally, processed foods such as sausages, instant noodles, canned goods, or dried fish also contain hidden salt. This extra salt creates a risk of high blood pressure and increases the chance of heart disease.
To stay healthy, avoid these types of foods or food ingredients. For example, say you are eating guava as a healthy snack, but you are mixing it with salt or kasundi.
Because of the salt or kasundi, your snack will no longer be healthy. Even if you choose nuts, make sure they are not salted.
Not taking care of body and mind
Many of us are indifferent to our body and mind when we are healthy. But regular exercise, adequate sleep, and a stress-free lifestyle are the keys to a healthy heart. A person who time continuously works sitting for a long has a higher risk of heart disease.
Personal relationships are also directly linked to taking care of the mind. Giving time to your life partner, children, parents, and friends is very important.
There are many people who have achieved everything in life but suffer from loneliness due to the distance created with their close ones.
Loneliness increases mental stress, which increases the risk of heart disease. Spending time with close people, and even with pets, can provide relief from loneliness.
Smoking and alcohol consumption
Smoking destroys the natural flexibility of blood vessels. As a result, the risk of heart disease increases. Even if you are addicted to e-cigarettes or vaping, you are at risk of heart disease. Therefore, there is no alternative to giving up the habit of smoking to stay healthy. Alcohol consumption also increases the risk of high blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of heart disease.