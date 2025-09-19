5 habits that increase risk of heart attack, even don't eat red meat or fatty foods

To stay healthy, it's important to give up the habit of adding extra salt to your plate. Similarly, it is essential to pay attention to the hidden salt in food. Foods like chips, French fries, cheese, chanachur, salty biscuits, mustard, kasundi, mayonnaise, sauce, ketchup, and soy sauce contain extra salt.

Additionally, processed foods such as sausages, instant noodles, canned goods, or dried fish also contain hidden salt. This extra salt creates a risk of high blood pressure and increases the chance of heart disease.

To stay healthy, avoid these types of foods or food ingredients. For example, say you are eating guava as a healthy snack, but you are mixing it with salt or kasundi.

Because of the salt or kasundi, your snack will no longer be healthy. Even if you choose nuts, make sure they are not salted.