Lower stress levels lead to lesser consumption of fast food

"We used the women's testimonies in the videos and showed their interactions with their families to raise awareness about stressors. “After watching the videos, many of the intervention participants said, ‘This is the first time I have realized that I am so stressed out’ - because they have lived a stressful life," said Mei-Wei Chang, lead author of the study and associate professor of nursing at The Ohio State University.

"Many of these women are aware of feeling impatient, and having head and neck pain and trouble sleeping - but they do not know those are signs of stress," Chang added.

An analysis of the study data showed that the women's lowered perceived stress after participating in the intervention was the key factor influencing their eventual decrease in consumption of high-fat and fast foods.

Chang said, "It is not that these women did not want to eat healthier. If you do not know how to manage stress, then when you are so stressed out, why would you care about what you eat?"

The 338 participants, overweight or obese moms between the ages of 18 and 39, were recruited from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which serves low-income mothers and children up to age 5. Those eligible for the program must have an annual household income no higher than 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

Chang said these women are likely to face a number of challenges that could cause them stress: financial difficulties, living in run-down neighbourhoods, frequent moves, unstable romantic relationships and households bustling with little kids.

It is also common for this population to retain 10 or more pounds of pregnancy weight after childbirth and risk life-long obesity and potential problems for themselves and new babies if they become pregnant again.