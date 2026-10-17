Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport launches artisan bread brand Dhaka’s Best Bread

Reflecting on the origins of the collection, Chef Philip, Master Baker and Pâtissier, said: “The story of Dhaka’s Best Bread began when we inaugurated the bakery as the hotel opened. At its heart was our ‘mother’ dough, the foundation from which our bread-making journey grew. It needed patience, care and time, qualities that remain at the heart of every loaf we bake. I still remember the aroma of those first loaves coming out of the oven. It filled the bakery, and we looked at one another and thought, ‘We have Dhaka’s best bread.’ It was a moment of pride, but also the beginning of a promise we would have to earn with every bake. Since then, we have nurtured that beginning into a collection with different textures, flavours and personalities. Each of our five varieties offers a distinct experience, with the same care behind every loaf. For me, baking bread is about helping people find a loaf they connect with, something they look forward to bringing home and sharing. That is when our work as bakers becomes part of someone else’s story.”

The five varieties in the collection are: Artisans — a traditionally baked, long-fermented bread with a crisp crust. Multigrain — a loaf combining seeds, oats and local honey. Wellness — a blend featuring chia seeds, oats and quinoa. Savoury — a rustic ciabatta infused with roasted garlic and Mediterranean flavours. Soft Signature — an exceptionally soft, golden bread made with coconut milk and a delicate hint of turmeric.

Available at Connexions, Dhaka’s Best Bread also offers guests the opportunity to personalise their orders to suit their preferences, in keeping with its philosophy, “Your Bread, Your Way”.