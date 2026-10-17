Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport launches artisan bread brand Dhaka’s Best Bread
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport has launched its artisan bakery brand, Dhaka’s Best Bread, to mark World Bread Day. Combining time-honoured baking methods, quality ingredients and the expertise of Master Baker and Pâtissier Chef Philip, the collection celebrates craftsmanship and the pleasure of sharing freshly baked bread.
The launch was attended by James Goldman, Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director at the British High Commission in Dhaka, as Chief Guest, and Sakib Ershad, Director of Trade and Investment at the British High Commission, as Guest of Honour.
Chef Philip introduced the collection and marked the occasion with the ceremonial cutting of his signature sourdough, inviting guests to enjoy their first taste.
Chief Guest James Goldman said, “UK is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, bringing expertise, knowledge, and creating vital jobs in the local economy. Prominent British brands like IHG are not simply taking a slice of the market, but forming long-term partnerships that contribute to Bangladesh's economic ambition. I am absolutely delighted to be at the Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport today to celebrate World Bread Day and launch ‘Dhaka’s Best Bread’. It is inspiring to witness the city's hospitality and culinary landscape transforming at such a phenomenal pace, and we are proud that the UK can play a part in this journey.
Speaking at the launch, Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager for IHG Southwest Asia and Cluster General Manager for Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka, said, “Bread has always been more than a staple. It is something we break, share and gather around, bringing people together across cultures and generations. In Dhaka, that connection carries a special meaning. From the flatbreads and bakarkhani of Old Dhaka to the loaves familiar to generations of families, bread is woven into the city’s food memories. Behind it lies the craft of preparing dough, nurturing the khamir and allowing time to develop flavour. As the city has grown, its tastes have evolved, adding new chapters to this enduring tradition.
"With Dhaka’s Best Bread, we want to celebrate that spirit while bringing our own chapter to the table. Guided by Chef Philip, the collection combines traditional techniques with familiar ingredients and new flavours to discover. Backed by United Terminal’s commitment to quality and the international hospitality heritage of IHG, we continue to create experiences rooted in Dhaka and shaped by global expertise. Our philosophy, ‘Your Bread, Your Way’, recognises that everyone has their own tastes, rituals and ways of enjoying bread. Ultimately, our ambition is simple: to create bread that people love, return for and share. A memorable loaf does more than complete a meal; it brings people to the table.”
Reflecting on the origins of the collection, Chef Philip, Master Baker and Pâtissier, said: “The story of Dhaka’s Best Bread began when we inaugurated the bakery as the hotel opened. At its heart was our ‘mother’ dough, the foundation from which our bread-making journey grew. It needed patience, care and time, qualities that remain at the heart of every loaf we bake. I still remember the aroma of those first loaves coming out of the oven. It filled the bakery, and we looked at one another and thought, ‘We have Dhaka’s best bread.’ It was a moment of pride, but also the beginning of a promise we would have to earn with every bake. Since then, we have nurtured that beginning into a collection with different textures, flavours and personalities. Each of our five varieties offers a distinct experience, with the same care behind every loaf. For me, baking bread is about helping people find a loaf they connect with, something they look forward to bringing home and sharing. That is when our work as bakers becomes part of someone else’s story.”
The five varieties in the collection are: Artisans — a traditionally baked, long-fermented bread with a crisp crust. Multigrain — a loaf combining seeds, oats and local honey. Wellness — a blend featuring chia seeds, oats and quinoa. Savoury — a rustic ciabatta infused with roasted garlic and Mediterranean flavours. Soft Signature — an exceptionally soft, golden bread made with coconut milk and a delicate hint of turmeric.
Available at Connexions, Dhaka’s Best Bread also offers guests the opportunity to personalise their orders to suit their preferences, in keeping with its philosophy, “Your Bread, Your Way”.