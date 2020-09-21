Monsoon makeovers for your home

Monsoons freshen up our exteriors, but the dark, gloomy skies, constant rain can make our interiors look dull and grey. Even the lightest and brightest furniture can look uncared for despite the best cleaning. In this case use colour therapy to take those monsoon blues away. Use pops of brighter colours like orange, yellow, red or electric blue to one focus wall or corner of your home. In case painting the house is challenging, use pops of colour for lampshades, floor lamps and throw rugs, upholster your sofa to bring the brightness. Or even use a couple of brightly coloured cushions to liven up your space.