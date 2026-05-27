14 years on, Bangladeshi woman mountaineer Nurunnahar Nimni scales Everest
After days of anxious waiting in the harsh Himalayan terrain, Bangladeshi mountaineer Nurunnahar Nimni finally delivered the long-awaited news of success.
Early on 27 May, she hoisted the Bangladeshi flag atop Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. The news was confirmed by the Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club (BMTC).
Nishat Mazumder became the first Bangladeshi woman to summit Everest on 19 May 2012. The same year, on 26 May, Wasfia Nazreen also reached the summit. After a gap of 14 years, Nurunnahar Nimni has now become the latest Bangladeshi woman to conquer Everest.
Nimni travelled from Dhaka to Nepal on 11 April. From Kathmandu, she reached Everest Base Camp via Lukla and gradually acclimatised herself to the extreme altitude. The period between 15 and 30 May is generally considered the ideal summit window on Everest.
She left the base camp for the final ascent on 17 May and reached Camp IV on 23 May. Although she initially set out for the summit that day, she was forced to descend due to bad weather.
Nimni then waited at Camp II for several days for weather conditions to improve. After receiving a favourable forecast on 25 May, she resumed the climb and returned to Camp IV yesterday. From there, she began the final ascent in the evening and reached the summit at 5:24am Nepal time today. A Sherpa from Nepal’s 8K Expeditions accompanied her during the climb.
Nurunnahar Nimni currently works as a Principal Officer in the General Banking Division of Pubali Bank PLC, which also sponsored her Everest expedition. Raised in Rangpur, she studied geology at the University of Dhaka.
Her fascination with mountains began in 2006 during a field trip to Chandranath Hill in her first year at university. Much of her university life was later spent travelling through the hills of Bandarban. Even after entering professional life, her passion for the mountains remained unchanged. She trekked across various mountain regions in Bhutan, Sikkim in India, and Nepal.
In 2019, after visiting Australia Camp in Nepal, Nimni began dreaming of climbing even higher peaks. She completed the Everest Base Camp trek in 2020, an experience that inspired her to pursue mountaineering professionally.
In 2022, she received training at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling, India. The same year, she joined the Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club, under whose banner she undertook this Everest expedition.
The first successful Everest expedition took place in 1953, when New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay reached the summit on 29 May.
Musa Ibrahim became the first Bangladeshi to summit Everest on 23 May 2010. M A Muhit then scaled the peak twice, in 2011 and 2012. In 2012, Nishat Majumdar and Wasfia Nazreen also conquered Everest. On 20 May 2013, Sajal Khaled, the fifth Bangladeshi Everest summiteer, died while descending from the peak.
After another long gap, Babar Ali raised Bangladesh’s red-and-green flag atop Everest in 2024. In 2025, Ikramul Hasan Shakil climbed Everest after beginning his journey on foot from Cox’s Bazar sea beach. This year, Nurunnahar Nimni has been the only Bangladeshi climber to summit Everest.