14 years on, Bangladeshi woman mountaineer Nurunnahar Nimni scales Everest

After days of anxious waiting in the harsh Himalayan terrain, Bangladeshi mountaineer Nurunnahar Nimni finally delivered the long-awaited news of success.

Early on 27 May, she hoisted the Bangladeshi flag atop Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. The news was confirmed by the Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club (BMTC).

Nishat Mazumder became the first Bangladeshi woman to summit Everest on 19 May 2012. The same year, on 26 May, Wasfia Nazreen also reached the summit. After a gap of 14 years, Nurunnahar Nimni has now become the latest Bangladeshi woman to conquer Everest.