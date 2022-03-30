Naptime for preschoolers may bolster literacy skills

"Having a nap after learning might facilitate the capacity to utilise newly learned information in a new task," said Hua-Chen Wang, lecturer in the School of Education at Macquarie University.

"We found a positive nap effect on children's learning of letter-sound mappings, and in particular, using that knowledge to read unfamiliar words."

Thirty-two three-to-five-year-old children from two daycare centres in Sydney, Australia who napped regularly participated in the study. The daycare centres did not provide formal teaching of letter names or sounds.

Each child participated in seven sessions over two to four weeks which included the following: