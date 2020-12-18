Nightmares linked to anxiety, insomnia in heart patients

Heart patients with weekly nightmares are five times more likely to feel depressed or anxious and even more likely to have difficulty sleeping compared to those without frequent nightmares, say researchers.

According to the study, published in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing, psychological disorders and insomnia are linked with the development and progression of heart disease and upsetting dreams could be a clue that patients need extra prevention efforts.

“Our study shows strong associations between depression, anxiety, insomnia, and bad dreams in patients with heart disease,” said study author Takashi Kohno from the Keio University in Japan.

“As this was an observational study, it cannot determine the cause-effect relationship, but it may be bidirectional. In other words, depression, anxiety and insomnia may cause nightmares, and nightmares could lead to depression, anxiety and insomnia,” Kohno added.