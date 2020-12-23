Parents sweat it out over screen time, emotional health of kids

As millions of parents still struggle to cope with the pandemic amid an extended remote learning phase, a national poll in the US has revealed that they are most concerned about the overuse of social media and screen time, internet safety, unhealthy eating, depression and suicide and lack of physical activity.

Almost half of parents also described COVID-19, the disease itself, as a “big problem” impacting kids, coming in at No 10, according to the CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine.

“This is an especially challenging time for families, with many children experiencing significant changes in routine that may negatively impact their health and wellbeing,” said Mott Poll co-director and Mott pediatrician Gary Freed.

Parents’ biggest concerns for young people seem to be associated with changes in lifestyle as a result of the pandemic.