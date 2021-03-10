Passion for pigeons persists in Arab world

Sky-high prizes

Neither regional instability nor the Covid-19 pandemic have dampened enthusiasm for keeping the birds and popular pigeon races still draw crowds.

In war-torn Syria, the battered economy has forced some pigeon fanciers to sell their precious birds to make ends meet.

Markets for breeders have sprung up in refugee camps in rebel-held northwestern Idlib, while races still attract ardent fans seeking a respite from the conflict, an AFP reporter said.

In Yemen where a six-year deadly civil war has left the country on the brink of famine, according to the UN, pigeon races were still being held last year.

And in Iraq, where breeders were once viewed as immoral or unreliable, the practice has taken flight again in recent years.

At auction, racing pigeons can fetch from tens of dollars to several thousands for the most prized, and one Iraqi feathered friend was sold in recent years for an eye-popping $180,000.

The pandemic however has forced a temporary pause in competitions in Morocco.

"We hope that they come back this year," said Salaheddine Khannouss, deputy head of the kingdom's national organisation for pigeon racing.

Racing pigeons can reach speeds of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour and can cover distances of hundreds of kilometres, the Egyptian Federation's Khalifa said.

The body organises two major contests annually, with one race from Cairo to Salloum, near the Libyan border, a distance of about 600 kilometres, and a second from the capital to Aswan deep in Egypt's south -- over 700 kilometres away.

'Pigeon wars'

Dotted around the rooftops of Cairo's greying buildings are colourfully painted dovecotes -- known as gheya in Arabic -- which provide huge shelters to house pigeon nests.

In daily ad-hoc contests involving thousands of birds launched from the rooftops, fanciers try to poach each other's pets to add to their own flock in a fierce competition which can net prizes of up to $160,000.

Gamal's family mark their pigeons with rings attached to their feet carrying their date of birth, and his name and contact details.

"If a rogue pigeon flies down to me, it's mine. It's my hostage," Gamal said. In the coming days his rival fancier will try either to win back the lost pigeon or fork out a 'ransom' for it.

Gamal said he pays between $1 to $65 for each of his birds, depending on their breed, their feather colour and their racing stamina.

Younger brother Omar prefers to focus on the competitive aspect of keeping birds.

"Pigeons are like soccer players when they enter the pitch and I'm their coach," he joked.