Owning home leads to lesser happiness than expected

According to the findings of a new study humans are not very good at predicting what will make them happy. Economists investigated the effects of purchasing a home on life satisfaction and the positive effect on happiness did not last as long as people expected.

Their results are outlined in the Journal of Happiness Studies. A big yard, more space, or admiration from family and friends; the reasons for home ownership may vary, but the goal is the same: ultimately, it's intended as an investment in happiness.

Proffessor Alois Stutzer and Reto Odermatt of the University of Basel's Faculty of Business and Economics examined whether home-buyers expected to increase in life satisfaction actually materialised following their move into their own four walls.