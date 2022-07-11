Positive social connection can give elderly persons sense of purpose

In older adults, social contacts and a sense of purpose are linked, according to research in the psychological and neurological sciences.

The findings of the research were published in the July 2022 issue of the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, apply to both working and retired adults, the research found that for better and for worse these interactions are more strongly correlated to purposefulness in people who are retired.

"Specifically for our retired older adults, this is a construct we should really care about," said Gabrielle Pfund, who led the study as a PhD student in the lab of Patrick Hill, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences. Pfund graduated in June and is now at Northwestern University.