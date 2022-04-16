Poverty, crime linked to differences in newborns' brains

A new study has found that poverty and crime can influence the structure and function of young brains even before babies make their entrances into the world.

The study was published in the journal, 'JAMA Network Open'. The MRI scans performed on healthy newborns while they slept indicated that babies of mothers facing social disadvantages such as poverty tended to be born with smaller brains than babies whose mothers had higher household incomes.

MRI scans of full-term newborns born to mothers living in poverty revealed smaller volumes across the entire brain -- including the cortical grey matter, subcortical grey matter and white matter -- than found in the brains of babies whose mothers had higher household incomes.