Prevent frizz in the humidity

The rainy season is a relief after hot summers, but it comes with humidity and no one appreciates sticky and unpleasant weather. Humidity also causes serious hair problems. When faced with a particularly humid day, even the most perfectly coiffed and blow-dried styles devolve into frizzy disasters.

There's nothing wrong with a little seasonal frizz and volume, but if you want to avoid the extra poof and keep your groomed tresses intact between seasons, Pooja Nagdev, aroma therapist, cosmetologist, and founder of INATUR, shares tricks to combat the humidity.