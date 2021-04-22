Ronni Ahmmed’s solo exhibition explores mysticism of Sufism

Month-long exhibition ‘NOOR’ by artist and painter Ronni Ahmed recently begun in Dhaka in both offline gallery and virtual platform, reports UNB.

The solo exhibition started on 14 April at Bengal Art Lounge, Gulshan Avenue, marking both the occasions of the first day of Ramadan and Pahela Baishakh 1428, UNB reports.

Showcasing Ahmed's personal and artistic journey toward Sufism, NOOR features 48 paintings and five installations, along with a premiere screening of the film ‘Taslima’s Garden’.