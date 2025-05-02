Dancing with memory: A Dhamail night on the Thames

On a softly lit spring evening, under a crescent moon brushing the waters of the Thames, London’s Poplar Union transformed into a living, breathing courtyard of the Barak Valley. There, over a hundred hearts swayed to the cadence of Dhamail—an ancient, soul-stirring folk tradition of music and dance from Bangladesh’s Sylhet region.

The occasion? The Third Brit-Bangla Heritage Festival, masterfully curated by Mukto Arts, which this year turned its gaze to Dhamail—its history, its rhythm, and its deep emotional roots within the Bengali diaspora. For the British-Bangladeshi community, it wasn’t just a performance—it was a return. A return to courtyards left behind, to songs their grandmothers once hummed, and to a rhythm that continues to pulse across oceans.

The evening opened with words from Satyabrata Das Swapan, president of Mukto Arts and a well-known cultural voice in the diaspora community. His welcome carried both warmth and weight, setting the tone for what would follow. Soon after, Ashim Chakraborty, Mukto Arts’ creative director, outlined the vision behind this year’s heritage initiative—an immersive year-long journey into the spirit of Dhamail, anchored in performance, storytelling, and preservation.