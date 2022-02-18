Study examines why parents in their prime age produce best offspring

Parents have always faced a trade-off between pouring resources into their offspring against using those resources to enhance their chances of survival so as to have more offspring. The best allocation of resources depends on age. More experienced parents were better at getting food, so they could pass on more to their offspring. Recent research shed light on this.

The study, a mathematical model, was published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society B’.

Resources are needed to combat ‘wear and tear’, so in old age, less can be passed on. This increase-decrease pattern of allocation to offspring has been seen in many mammals, birds and insects. Scientists at Bristol, with colleagues at Exeter and Oxford, found this pattern in an important disease-carrying insect, the tsetse fly. Tsetse flies gave birth to live young that were nearly as big as their mother.