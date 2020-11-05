'Talaash' brings Asian Literary Award for Shaheen Akhter

Shaheen Akhter will get prize money of 20 million won or $17,500 and "Talaash" will be adapted as a performance piece at the next Asia Literature Festival.



About her book, Kim Nam-il, novelist and the award committee chair, said: "Imperialism and colonialism, war and violence, the deceptions of war criminals, mistreatment of independence fighters, and ongoing ill-treatment of rape victims are all interwoven in the narrative of the novel."



Also, Nam-il compared "Talaash" with Svetlana Alexievich's "The Unwomanly Face of the War," calling it "one of the greatest feminist anti-war docu-novels of our time."



"The novel's protagonist, Maryam, who finds herself caught in the snare of dualities, enters another world in which she and a companion enjoy the camaraderie of fellow Birangonas, holds its own as one of the most sublime scenes in contemporary literature."



Zubaan, a New Delhi based publishing house, published the English translation of Shaheen's novel as "The Search" in 2011. Also, Seung Hee Jeon and Farhana Shashi translated the work into Korean in 2016.