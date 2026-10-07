When the customers become students

The moment the door opened and I stepped inside, the aroma of freshly baked buns greeted me. Laughter, conversation and a flurry of activity filled the room. Some were kneading flour, while others were learning the techniques of making buns.

In one corner, buns were baking in the oven. There was little doubt that I had arrived at the right place. On 3 October, Tingama Restaurant in Banani hosted a one-day ‘Cheery Workshop’.

Ten people took part in the workshop organised by baker Tanzima Islam. Although they varied in age, they shared one thing in common: they were all longtime customers of Tanzima’s.