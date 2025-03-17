Fathers’ role in parenting key to advancing gender equality, child development: Experts

Fathers play a crucial role in parenting, child development, and promoting gender equality, speakers said at a panel discussion today, Monday.

Organised by the embassy of Sweden, UNDP, UNFPA, and UN Women, the discussion marked the conclusion of the ‘Bangladeshi & Swedish Baba’ photo exhibition, which was showcased in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, and other locations, says a press release.

The embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, in collaboration with UNDP, UNFPA, and UN Women, first launched the exhibition at Gulshan Lake Park, Dhaka, on 12 December 2024.

The initiative aims to challenge traditional gender stereotypes and highlight the evolving role of fathers in families and communities.

Featuring 23 compelling photographs of Bangladeshi fathers actively engaged in caregiving, the exhibition provided a powerful visual narrative on modern fatherhood.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Nicolas Weeks, Swedish ambassador to Bangladesh, underscored the importance of shared parenting responsibilities in achieving gender equality.

He said, “Involved fatherhood challenges the perception that caregiving is exclusively a woman’s responsibility. By modelling equality at home, fathers influence the next generation to embrace shared responsibilities and equitable partnerships. When fathers embrace caregiving, they pave the way for women to participate more fully in various aspects of life -from education to leadership roles- breaking down barriers that perpetuate inequality.”