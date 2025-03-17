Fathers’ role in parenting key to advancing gender equality, child development: Experts
Fathers play a crucial role in parenting, child development, and promoting gender equality, speakers said at a panel discussion today, Monday.
Organised by the embassy of Sweden, UNDP, UNFPA, and UN Women, the discussion marked the conclusion of the ‘Bangladeshi & Swedish Baba’ photo exhibition, which was showcased in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, and other locations, says a press release.
The embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, in collaboration with UNDP, UNFPA, and UN Women, first launched the exhibition at Gulshan Lake Park, Dhaka, on 12 December 2024.
The initiative aims to challenge traditional gender stereotypes and highlight the evolving role of fathers in families and communities.
Featuring 23 compelling photographs of Bangladeshi fathers actively engaged in caregiving, the exhibition provided a powerful visual narrative on modern fatherhood.
Speaking at the panel discussion, Nicolas Weeks, Swedish ambassador to Bangladesh, underscored the importance of shared parenting responsibilities in achieving gender equality.
He said, “Involved fatherhood challenges the perception that caregiving is exclusively a woman’s responsibility. By modelling equality at home, fathers influence the next generation to embrace shared responsibilities and equitable partnerships. When fathers embrace caregiving, they pave the way for women to participate more fully in various aspects of life -from education to leadership roles- breaking down barriers that perpetuate inequality.”
Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, emphasised the transformative impact of involved fatherhood on child development and societal progress, stating, “Gender equality is not just about policies or programmes, it’s about changing mindsets. In Bangladesh, where family is central, engaging men and boys as changemakers is crucial. We need to bring these conversations into public spaces, making gender equality relatable and actionable.”
Gitanjali Singh, representative of UN Women, noted, “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. No country has achieved gender equality yet, and we will not achieve it unless social norms change. Women in Bangladesh spend 7.5 times more than men in unpaid domestic care work, which limits their opportunities in education, employment and leadership. Along with the social norms change campaigns, we need to invest in policies and laws and ensure women’s access to resources, leadership and representation across all sectors to make transformative change."
Vibhavendra Raghuyamshi, Chief of Health from UNFPA Bangladesh, said, “Transformative fatherhood is transformational for society. It is beneficial for the fathers themselves, which percolates down to a congenial and loving family environment that ultimately benefits children and other members of the household. This, over a period of time and scale, has huge potential to positively change harmful masculine social norms.”
This initiative builds on the award-winning concept Swedish Fathers by renowned Swedish photographer Johan Bävman. By showcasing these visually compelling stories, the exhibition fosters a reimagining of fatherhood and encourages cross-cultural dialogue on parenting and gender equality.