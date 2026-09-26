Climbing high and sleeping low: On the Road to Mount Elbrus, Day Two

On the second day, Shakil and his team remained at Cheget. But today''s target was higher up toward Garabashi. Known as Europe's highest cable car station. Garabashi sits at an altitude of roughly 3,847 metres.

Interestingly, Elbrus actually has two summits, the West Peak (5,642 metres) and the East Peak (5,621 metres). Both are summits of the same dormant volcano. Most mountaineers aim for the higher of the two, the West Peak.