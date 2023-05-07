Journey to the center of the world (Hint: it's in California)

Every morning, Jacques-Andre Istel has breakfast in bed at the center of the world.

Istel is founder, mayor and postmaster general of Felicity, a stretch of California's Sonora Desert where for nearly four decades he has been building a museum of, y'know... the whole of human history.

"This doesn't exist anywhere else on this planet," the 94-year-old told AFP.

What started in 1986 with two small houses has grown into an amphitheater of Istel's dreams; 2,600 acres (1,052 hectares) where the passage of time is marked by a sundial that uses the arm of God -- as painted by Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel -- to cast its shadow.