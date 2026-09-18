Discover Dhaka’s new Aquarium Park!

Those who have visited the Bangladesh Air Force Museum in Agargaon, Dhaka, may want to plan another trip. An Aquarium Park has recently opened there. Visitors can explore the colourful world of fish through glass walls, catch and feed the fish by hand—all of which is sure to delight them.

The Aquarium Park was inaugurated on 28 August,. It features a 40-foot artificial mountain waterfall, opportunities to take photographs with exotic birds including macaws, and many other attractions. The park’s director, Tahsin Rahman, and SM Ehsanul Haque took me on a tour of the facilities.