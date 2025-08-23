How to stay safe while using ride-sharing services

Maria Hossain, an officer at a private firm in Dhaka, is a regular user of ride sharing service ‘Uber’. A few weeks ago, on her way to Dhanmondi, she got into a dispute with the driver over the fare.

Maria said the driver refused to accept mobile banking payments and forcefully demanded cash instead. He even threatened her. Later, when she lodged a complaint on the Uber app, she received redress within 24 hours.