How to stay safe while using ride-sharing services
In the traffic-congested city of Dhaka, ride-sharing has become a lifeline for many. Although it makes travelling easier, passengers sometimes face unpleasant experiences. That’s why it is important to remain aware of safety when using these apps.
Passengers’ experiences
Maria Hossain, an officer at a private firm in Dhaka, is a regular user of ride sharing service ‘Uber’. A few weeks ago, on her way to Dhanmondi, she got into a dispute with the driver over the fare.
Maria said the driver refused to accept mobile banking payments and forcefully demanded cash instead. He even threatened her. Later, when she lodged a complaint on the Uber app, she received redress within 24 hours.
Another commuter, a university student named Abir Hossain Khan (pseudonym), faced trouble during a late-night ride. The motorbike driver deliberately took a longer route and kept misleading him.
Frustrated, Abir called the emergency number 999 and later reported the issue to Uber. The company promptly contacted him and assured him that action would be taken.
The experiences faced by Maria and Abir show that while ride-sharing services saves time in our fast-paced city life, safety issues must never be overlooked.
Safety features in the apps
Ride-sharing apps offer some built-in safety features that passengers should be aware of:
Driver and vehicle details
Once a ride is confirmed, passengers can view the driver’s name, photo, vehicle model, number plate, and rating. Always verify these before starting the journey.
Ratings and feedback
After every ride, passengers can leave feedback. Drivers with poor ratings face action.
In-app sharing
Routes, vehicle location, and estimated arrival time can be shared with friends or family.
GPS tracking
Every ride is tracked through GPS technology.
SOS button
In emergencies, passengers can call 999 or contact the app’s safety team directly.
Audio recording and PIN verification
Journeys can be audio-recorded if desired. A four-digit PIN also confirms you’re boarding the correct vehicle.
Two-factor verification
When logging in from a new device, an added layer of security is provided.
For ‘Pathao’ users, there is a dedicated ‘Pathao Safety’ menu, which offers real-time support and an emergency helpline at 13301.
What you should do for your own safety
According to information technology researcher Mostafizur Rahman, while app safety features are useful, passengers must stay alert as well. His advices:
Verify the driver and vehicle information before boarding.
Avoid getting into the wrong car.
Check whether the route shown in the app is being followed.
Share ride details with a trusted person if needed.
Always leave a review after completing the ride.
Keep your phone charged to ensure you can communicate in emergencies.
Ride-sharing has made our daily commutes much easier. For safe travel, passengers should not rely solely on the app’s features but also remain vigilant themselves. Awareness and cautious use can make journeys smooth and safe.