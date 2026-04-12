Planning a Nepal trek? Here are 10 things to know first

Trekking routes in Nepal—such as Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base Camp, Langtang Valley and Mardi Himal—have become a major attraction for travel enthusiasts from Bangladesh. However, without proper preparation, many face risks on these rugged mountain trails. Wherever you go, it is important to know a few key things in advance. Sozib Mia reports after speaking with mountaineers.

1. Know your destination

You should have a clear idea about the Himalayan route you plan to trek. There are plenty of videos of these routes on YouTube—watch them beforehand. You can also seek advice from someone you know who has trekked before. Learn about the terrain, the maximum altitude you will need to reach, and other key details.