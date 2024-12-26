Travelogue
Embrace the peace of Lama
Hills rose on the horizon, draped in dense greenery. The air grew cooler, and the occasional stream glimmered in the sunlight. It felt like we were leaving one world behind and stepping into another.
Early in the morning at 17 December, we loaded up the car in Dhaka with bags, snacks, and endless excitement. The plan was to leave the city's chaos behind and embrace the peace of Lama, a serene hill town we had long wanted to visit.
As we navigated the bustling streets of Dhaka, the cacophony of horns and the sight of chaotic rickshaw traffic felt oddly nostalgic. It wasn't long before the sprawling urban landscape gave way to the quieter outskirts. The air became fresher, and the roads less crowded, a refreshing contrast to the city's frenetic energy.
The drive was smooth initially, with the highways lined by green fields and the occasional burst of colour from blooming wildflowers. My younger sibling entertained us with jokes, while my parents reminisced about their road trips from years past.
We made our first halt near Cumilla to stretch our legs and grab breakfast—parathas with spicy chicken curry. The food, paired with the soft breeze of the countryside, rejuvenated us for the next leg of the trip.
We drove past Chattogram Port and saw large ships amidst cargo handling. From there, we reached the Karnaphuli Tunnel, and it was a swift ride to Lohagara. As the road began to climb, the scenery transformed. Hills rose on the horizon, draped in dense greenery. The air grew cooler, and the occasional stream glimmered in the sunlight. It felt like we were leaving one world behind and stepping into another.
The final stretch of our journey was the most thrilling. A narrow, winding road led us to the top of a high hill where our accommodation awaited. The house was small but charming, perched precariously on the edge of a hill with an awe-inspiring view of the surrounding landscape.
We arrived just before afternoon, and the sun glowed over the hills. After settling in, we sat together on the porch, taking in the tranquility. The long drive had been worth every mile.
The next dawn we went to the nearest hilltop to see the sunrise. The beauty of mountains before sunrise left us astounded. The colours changed as the sun began rising. It was truly an extraordinary experience. After taking some photos, we went back to the house.
We had breakfast and started for Mirinja Valley, a stunning viewpoint 1700 feet above ground offering sweeping vistas of the surrounding hills and valleys.
On our way back home we stopped at Sitakunda to see the Guliakhali sea beach which is characterised by its lush green mangrove forest extending to the sea, creating a striking and picturesque environment. From there we stopped at Vabir Hotel for lunch during our drive home, enjoyed a flavorful dish of beef chui jhal, and then continued on our way.
This trip wasn't just a getaway; it was a reminder of the bond we shared as a family and the beauty of our country when seen from the top of a high hill.
Kazi Jafir Zaman, 12th Class, Ideal College, Dhanmondi, Dhaka