Embrace the peace of Lama

The drive was smooth initially, with the highways lined by green fields and the occasional burst of colour from blooming wildflowers. My younger sibling entertained us with jokes, while my parents reminisced about their road trips from years past.

We made our first halt near Cumilla to stretch our legs and grab breakfast—parathas with spicy chicken curry. The food, paired with the soft breeze of the countryside, rejuvenated us for the next leg of the trip.

We drove past Chattogram Port and saw large ships amidst cargo handling. From there, we reached the Karnaphuli Tunnel, and it was a swift ride to Lohagara. As the road began to climb, the scenery transformed. Hills rose on the horizon, draped in dense greenery. The air grew cooler, and the occasional stream glimmered in the sunlight. It felt like we were leaving one world behind and stepping into another.