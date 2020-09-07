Rare yellow lotus draws large number of tourists to Cumilla’s Padma Beel

The blossoming of tri-coloured lotuses in a water body (beel) in Cumilla’s Burichong upazila is drawing hundreds of visitors every day, reports UNB.

The wetland is dotted with blue, white and yellow lotus flowers. The yellow one is rare even in the entire Asia region.

Quoting botanists and researchers a Prothom Alo report says this species of lotus is rare in the country and even in the whole of Asia. There are some similarities with a species in North America. However, the researchers have found differences with the lotus in some cases.