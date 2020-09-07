Rare yellow lotus draws large number of tourists to Cumilla’s Padma Beel

The blossoming of tri-coloured lotuses in a water body (beel) in Cumilla’s Burichong upazila is drawing hundreds of visitors every day, reports UNB.
The wetland is dotted with blue, white and yellow lotus flowers. The yellow one is rare even in the entire Asia region.
Quoting botanists and researchers a Prothom Alo report says this species of lotus is rare in the country and even in the whole of Asia. There are some similarities with a species in North America. However, the researchers have found differences with the lotus in some cases.
Rakhhari Sarkar, chairman of Botany department of Dhaka University, said, “This new lotus is definitely different. Such a lotus has never been found anywhere before. This is a new addition to our biodiversity.”
On 6 September last year, a picture and a report about the lotus were published in the Prothom Alo. The picture taken from a pond in Dakshin village of Rajapur union in Burichang upazila of Comilla caught the attention of teachers and researchers of the Botany department of Dhaka University.
A team of DU researchers later visited the water body.
UNB adds: Md Shahin, a local UP member, said that a group of researchers from Dhaka University came here a few days ago to see lotus flowers.
The lotus blossoming in this beel is quite large.
“The first three-colored lotuses in Bangladesh under threat due to lack of maintenance,” he said.
Cumilla deputy commissioner Md Abul Fazal Mir said a group of researchers from Dhaka University came to Padma Beel. They said that this lotus is one like found in America.
He assured that the district administration would take appropriate steps to preserve the water body.
Dakhshin village is now the centre of attention with lotus flowers bloom on at least 10 acres, locals said.
Local people said say this is the only place in Bangladesh where the tri-coloured lotuses blooms.
The blue sky of autumn and the wetland adorned with the varied lotuses have created a incredible site which is drawing a large number of local tourists.
Many people come here with their families and enjoy the view by rented boats.
The water body has various species of birds, too. Dahuk, Saros, Balihas among others come here in search of food.