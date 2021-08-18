Using team's emotions effective to boost creativity

If you're putting together a team for a project, you might be inclined to pick people with cheerful, optimistic dispositions and flexible thinking. But a new management study indicates your team might also benefit from people who are exactly the opposite, according to experts at Rice University, the University of Western Australia, Bond University, and the University of Queensland.

The paper published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior is among the first research to reveal how, why and under what condition teams' "affective diversity" promotes team creativity.

The study, co-authored by Jing Zhou, the Mary Gibbs Jones Professor of management and psychology at Rice's Jones Graduate School of Business, investigates the effects of ‘team affective diversity’ on team creativity.