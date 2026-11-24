The grand finale of the Miss Universe pageant will take place in Puerto Rico today, Wednesday, 25 November, at 6:00 am Bangladesh time. Contestants are spending busy time rehearsing for the final round. Before that, the preliminary round of the competition was held on 22 November. Contestants presented themselves there in two segments: swimwear and evening gown.

Bangladesh’s representative, Samira Khan Mahi, took part in both segments despite being unwell. Fashion analysts praised her outfits and runway walk in both rounds. Just hours before the grand finale, she had still not fully recovered. Mahi spoke to Prothom Alo’s Hasan Emam via WhatsApp about her physical condition, preparations for the final round and her expectations.