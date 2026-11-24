How are you feeling now?
Samira Khan Mahi: I had a fever, along with a sore throat. My blood pressure is also dropping suddenly from time to time. I could not take part in the entire rehearsal session ahead of the final. Even after getting ready, I ultimately had to spend the morning lying in my room. I am feeling somewhat better now and managed to rehearse in the afternoon. However, I cannot speak because of the sore throat. So I am writing my answers to your remaining questions.
You had a fever during the preliminary round too, didn’t you?
Samira Khan Mahi: Yes. Only I know how I managed to walk onto the stage taking paracetamol. No one else could understand what I was going through.
People back home are also very hopeful about you.
Samira Khan Mahi: I can see that too. I came here after preparing for such a short time. Even so, the love and votes I have received from people have truly amazed me.
Would you like to say anything to your supporters?
Samira Khan Mahi: I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Bangladesh, the people of my country, who have continued to show me love, trust and support. Your love, prayers and votes constantly inspire me. It is a matter of immense pride and emotion for me to represent Bangladesh on such a major international stage.
What are your expectations for the final?
Samira Khan Mahi: I have high expectations for the final. I want to give my very best to represent Bangladesh. I will try to perform in a way that makes people back home proud. Whatever the result, I want Bangladesh’s name to remain in people’s minds.
You are currently in second place in the public vote. Do you think you can reach first place?
Samira Khan Mahi: I am keeping track of the voting regularly. The amount of love and response I am receiving from the people of Bangladesh is truly extraordinary. However, the support of people back home will be very important in these final few hours. I would urge everyone to continue voting for me until the very last moment and stand by me. Every single vote is now even more valuable to me. Please keep me in your prayers.