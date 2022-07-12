Video game players show enhanced brain activity, decision-making skills

The findings of recent research by Georgia State University researchers suggest that frequent video game players show superior sensorimotor decision-making skills and enhanced activity in key regions of the brain as compared to non-players.

The authors, who used Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI) in the study, said the findings suggest that video games could be a useful tool for training in perceptual decision-making.

"Video games are played by the overwhelming majority of our youth for more than three hours every week, but the beneficial effects on decision-making abilities and the brain are not exactly known," said lead researcher Mukesh Dhamala, associate professor in Georgia State's Department of Physics and Astronomy and the university's Neuroscience Institute.