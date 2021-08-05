Vitamin C serum for monsoon skincare

Monsoons are all about nostalgia, binging on deep-fried snacks and enjoying a hot cuppa. However, a major flipside to this otherwise beautiful season is the havoc it wreaks on the skin. The humidity in the air causes the skin to become greasier which leads to acne, inflammations, or breakouts.

So how can one combat these multitudes of problems with just a face serum? Read on to find out how vitamin C serum is the beauty tonic to keeping healthy and radiant.