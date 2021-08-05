Vitamin C serum for monsoon skincare

Skin-type friendly
A good Serum is suitable for all skin types. It can provide lightweight moisturisation for oily skin, rejuvenation, and radiance for dull skin. It can also help reduce spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. For acne-prone skin, serum with salicylic acid works well, whereas for dry skin hyaluronic acid is a better bet. Also, look out for vitamin C, it is a super antioxidant ingredient that removes spots, dullness and uneven skin tone and brightens the skin.
Hydration
Irrespective of the season, it is important to hydrate and nourish the skin. Considering that a serum is made up of smaller molecules that seep deeper into the skin than any average cream or moisturiser, it delivers an extremely high concentration of active ingredients. It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-moisturised.
Non-sticky formulation
Serums are water or emulsion-based formulations hence they have a light gel-like or watery, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin-quenching the skin's thirst for moisturisation and leaving it with a fresh, dewy smooth finish.
Let the 'expert' serum work hard to take care of your skin while you sit back and enjoy the monsoons.