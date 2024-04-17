Childhood sedentariness accelerates premature vascular damage

Increased sedentary time beginning in childhood is related with deteriorating arterial stiffness, a surrogate for premature vascular damage. However, light physical activity may help to minimise the risk, finds a new study.

The research was undertaken in partnership with Oxford University, the Universities of Bristol and Exeter, and the University of Eastern Finland, and the findings were published in Acta Physiologica.

A prior study using the same data found that between childhood and young adulthood, sedentary time increased from around 6 to 9 hours per day, increasing the risk of fat obesity, dyslipidaemia, inflammation, and an enlarged heart. The researchers also identified arterial stiffness as a novel risk factor for childhood and teenage obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and early heart.