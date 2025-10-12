Over 100 students of Mymensingh Engineering College study abroad with scholarships

From the outside, this college in Mymensingh appears as modest as any of the country’s other higher education institutions. Yet, remarkably, over 100 students from just one department have gone abroad to pursue higher studies on full scholarships.

The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) at Mymensingh Engineering College has produced more than 500 graduates over the past decade. Among them, over 100 young engineers have secured fully funded scholarships to study overseas. Securing a place in Europe’s highly competitive Erasmus Mundus Scholarship programme has also become almost a regular occurrence for students from this department.