Daffodil, Gazipur Agri, JU, NSU, and DU ranked top Bangladeshi univs in THE World University rankings

The Bangladeshi universitis placed on 1001-1200 bracket are: Bangladesh Agricultural University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, BRAC University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, and University of Rajshahi.

The University of Oxford has extended its record-breaking run at the top of an international league table to a 10th consecutive year. The oldest university in the English-speaking world once again claimed the number one spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remains in second place, holding its position as one of the world’s leading centres for innovation and research. Princeton University and the University of Cambridge share the third position this year, with Cambridge rising from fifth place in the 2025 rankings.