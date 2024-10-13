Dhaka University falls in THE rankings: Call for urgent reforms

Dhaka University (DU) has long been a cornerstone of Bangladesh's academic, political, and social landscape. For decades, the institution has been central to the country's struggle for independence, democratic rights, and social justice movements. However, despite its rich legacy, Dhaka University has failed to establish itself as a world-class institution of higher learning. The recent Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, which placed DU in the 1000-1200 category, has been a shocking revelation. This dramatic fall in ranking exposes deep-rooted issues within the university and underscores the urgent need for reforms.

While the university is a source of national pride, it has also been mired in political turbulence, which has impeded its transformation into a truly academic institution. The 1973 Dhaka University Order, which governs the institution, plays a significant role in shaping its administrative and academic culture. However, instead of fostering academic excellence, this legislation has cemented a system that often prioritizes political affiliation over merit and scholarship. If Dhaka University is to rise in global rankings and regain its former glory, the 1973 Act must be revised, and reforms must be implemented to ensure academic freedom, accountability, and innovation.