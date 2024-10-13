Opinion
Dhaka University falls in THE rankings: Call for urgent reforms
Dhaka University (DU) has long been a cornerstone of Bangladesh's academic, political, and social landscape. For decades, the institution has been central to the country's struggle for independence, democratic rights, and social justice movements. However, despite its rich legacy, Dhaka University has failed to establish itself as a world-class institution of higher learning. The recent Times Higher Education (THE) ranking, which placed DU in the 1000-1200 category, has been a shocking revelation. This dramatic fall in ranking exposes deep-rooted issues within the university and underscores the urgent need for reforms.
While the university is a source of national pride, it has also been mired in political turbulence, which has impeded its transformation into a truly academic institution. The 1973 Dhaka University Order, which governs the institution, plays a significant role in shaping its administrative and academic culture. However, instead of fostering academic excellence, this legislation has cemented a system that often prioritizes political affiliation over merit and scholarship. If Dhaka University is to rise in global rankings and regain its former glory, the 1973 Act must be revised, and reforms must be implemented to ensure academic freedom, accountability, and innovation.
Legacy of Dhaka University and political entanglement
Dhaka University’s involvement in the socio-political fabric of Bangladesh is undeniable. The institution has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s modern history, contributing significantly to movements such as the Language Movement of 1952, the Liberation War of 1971, the anti-autocratic struggles of the 1980s and leading July revolution from the front. These contributions have earned DU a prestigious position in Bangladesh’s national identity.
However, this deep entanglement with political movements has had a double-edged effect. While the university has been a breeding ground for political activism, it has also been burdened by the negative impacts of "dirty politics." The culture of political patronage, favoritism, and interference in the academic environment has stifled its potential to develop into a genuine center of learning. Academic freedom has been curtailed, and the pressures of political influence have overshadowed intellectual pursuits.
As Bangladesh has never fully realized ideals of liberal democracy, Dhaka University has been unable to transform into a true academic powerhouse, free from external pressures. Instead of cultivating a scholarly environment where research, innovation, and academic integrity thrive, Dhaka University has become a battleground for political factions, both within the student body and the faculty.
1973 Act: Barrier to progress
One of the most significant barriers to Dhaka University’s academic progress is the 1973 Dhaka University Order. While this legislation was designed to ensure the university’s autonomy and democratic governance, it has unintentionally entrenched a system where academic appointments and decision-making processes are heavily influenced by politics. For instance, the election of Deans and other administrative figures is often determined by their political affiliations rather than their academic achievements or research capabilities. This system perpetuates a culture of mediocrity and hinders the university’s potential to attract world-class scholars.
To address this issue, the 1973 Act must be amended to prioritize academic merit over political connections. Deans and other key administrative positions should be filled based on research expertise, academic contributions, and leadership skills. Elections for such positions should be abolished, or at the very least, significantly reformed to reduce the influence of political factions. By placing a stronger emphasis on research and scholarly excellence, Dhaka University can begin to rebuild its academic reputation.
Enhancing research and international collaboration
A critical factor in Dhaka University’s fall in global rankings is its lack of cutting-edge research and international visibility. To reverse this trend, DU must invest in specialized research centers that focus on producing high-quality, indexed journal publications. These centers should not only foster a culture of research among young scholars but also organise international seminars, workshops, and conferences to enhance the university’s global standing.
Research centres must serve as hubs for international collaboration, attracting renowned scholars and researchers from around the world. International engagement is a key criterion in global rankings, and DU’s lack of visibility in this area has contributed to its poor performance. By establishing partnerships with foreign universities and institutions, Dhaka University can increase its research impact and academic reputation.
One way to enhance research output is by leveraging the university’s existing resources more efficiently. For example, DU currently funds many of its teachers to pursue PhDs abroad. While this is a positive step, the same funds could support a significantly larger number of scholars if the university adopted a sandwich PhD program. Such a program would allow teachers and meritorious graduates to split their time between Bangladesh and an overseas institution, reducing costs while maintaining international exposure.
Additionally, Dhaka University should consider hiring honorary adjunct faculty members from among its successful alumni and renowned international scholars. These appointments would not only raise the university’s academic profile but also help cultivate a culture of excellence by exposing students and faculty to cutting-edge research and global best practices.
Academic modernisation and infrastructure development
Dhaka University’s physical infrastructure and teaching methods are also in dire need of modernisation. Many classrooms are outdated and unable to accommodate the growing number of students. Reducing class sizes and improving classroom facilities will create a more conducive learning environment and bring DU closer to international standards.
Teachers, too, must be better prepared before joining the university. A rigorous training program should be instituted to ensure that faculty members are equipped with the necessary pedagogical skills and research capabilities. One way to ensure the quality of teaching staff is to recruit more PhD holders and to make research publications in indexed journals a mandatory criterion for promotions. This would incentivize teachers to engage in meaningful research and contribute to the global academic community.
Reducing influence of politics in university affairs
To create a more academic-centric culture, the university must also address the pervasive influence of politics among both students and faculty. While it is important for students and teachers to engage with national issues, direct political affiliations should be discouraged. Instead, political involvement should be limited to academic-related matters, such as advocating for improved research facilities or better learning conditions. By reducing the influence of partisan politics, Dhaka University can create a more focused academic environment where intellectual pursuits are prioritized over political gains.
Industry engagement and job market relevance
In the modern academic landscape, the connection between universities and industries is becoming increasingly important. Industry engagement is a vital component of the THE rankings, as it reflects the ability of a university to contribute to the real-world economy. Universities that collaborate with industries can better prepare their students for the job market and produce research that is relevant to societal needs.
Dhaka University’s industry engagement could be significantly improved through international collaboration. By partnering with global companies and organizations, Dhaka University could create opportunities for internships, research projects, and employment for its graduates. These partnerships would not only benefit the students but also strengthen the university’s connections with industries, making Dhaka University a more attractive destination for both local and international companies looking for academic partnerships. Additionally, industry collaborations often result in research funding, which could be used to support faculty research and improve the university’s infrastructure. Companies are more likely to invest in research that has the potential for global impact, and international collaboration often increases the scope and relevance of academic research.
There is no alternative to international collaboration if Dhaka University is to improve its global standing and rise in the THE rankings
Synergy between collaboration and THE ranking
There is a clear synergy between international collaboration and the improvement of multiple criteria used in THE rankings. By fostering international partnerships, Dhaka University can significantly enhance its research impact, academic reputation, teaching quality, and industry engagement. The benefits of such collaborations extend beyond ranking metrics, as they also improve the university’s ability to produce world-class research, attract talented students and faculty, and contribute meaningfully to society.
The impact of international collaboration is particularly noticeable in the way research is evaluated. Studies conducted in collaboration with international scholars are often cited more frequently and published in higher-impact journals. This increase in citations would directly enhance DU’s research reputation and overall impact, improving its position in global rankings.
Furthermore, as international collaboration improves DU’s academic reputation, it would also attract more talented scholars from abroad, further enhancing the university’s global visibility. The presence of international scholars would also have a positive effect on teaching quality, as they would introduce new teaching methodologies and research insights, benefiting both students and faculty.
Necessity of international engagement
There is no alternative to international collaboration if Dhaka University is to improve its global standing and rise in the THE rankings. Increasing international partnerships would not only resolve up to 70 percent of the ranking criteria but also elevate DU’s academic and research output to new heights. The university must actively pursue collaborations with international institutions, industries, and scholars to enhance its research impact, academic reputation, and teaching quality. In doing so, Dhaka University will not only regain its place as a prestigious academic institution in Bangladesh but also earn recognition as a competitive global university.
***The author is an associate professor of world religions and culture at the University of Dhaka and a post-doctoral research fellow at the Democracy Institute of Central European University, Hungary.