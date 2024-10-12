5 Bangladeshi universities among top 1000 in THE rankings, BSMRAU on top

No Bangladeshi universities were placed inside the world's best 800 universities in this year’s Times Higher Education World University rankings.

Five universities from Bangladesh have been placed in the 801-1000 bracket in the global rankings published on Wednesday.

The five universities are: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Daffodil International University (DIU), Jahangirnagar University (JU), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), and North South University (NSU).

Dhaka University slipped further to 1001-1200 in this year’s rankings from 801-1000 in the last year and 601-800 in the rankings of 2023. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has also been placed in 1001-1200.