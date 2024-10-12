5 Bangladeshi universities among top 1000 in THE rankings, BSMRAU on top
No Bangladeshi universities were placed inside the world's best 800 universities in this year’s Times Higher Education World University rankings.
Five universities from Bangladesh have been placed in the 801-1000 bracket in the global rankings published on Wednesday.
The five universities are: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Daffodil International University (DIU), Jahangirnagar University (JU), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), and North South University (NSU).
Dhaka University slipped further to 1001-1200 in this year’s rankings from 801-1000 in the last year and 601-800 in the rankings of 2023. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has also been placed in 1001-1200.
Other than DU and BUET, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), BRAC University (BRACU), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), and Rajshahi University (RU) have been placed in the 1001-1200 bracket of the global rankings.
American International University – Bangladesh, Khulna University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology and University of Chittagong were placed in 1201–1500 bracket and Jagannath University in 1501+ bracket.
Seven more Bangladeshi universities were placed in the Reporter category.
Oxford University in the United Kingdom holds on to the top spot for the ninth consecutive year in THE rankings while Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Princeton University and University of Cambridge are the other universities in the top five spot.
The 2025 rankings include 2,092 ranked universities.