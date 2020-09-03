Times World University Rankings: DU, BUET secure 1001+ positions

The ranking is made based on five indicators such as teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income, according to the website of Times Higher Education.

DU obtained 15.3 points out of 100 in teaching which was 16 in last ranking, 36.6 in citation that was 16.6 in last time, 42.4 in international outlook increasing from 36.6 and 33.9 in industry outcome from 40.8 last year.