University rankings: How much do we need to go down to wake up

In Bangladesh, most public universities have less number of teachers than the number of positions whereas there are more professors compared to their posts. Many traditional and big colleges under National University have been converted to universities without raising facilities in the country over the past decade, and the move still draws flack. Many universities could not raise infrastructures properly. There is also a lack of various facilities for study. On the other hand, the appointment of teachers on partisan consideration instead of meritocracy has grown relatively more than before. There is no end to the criticism of the recruitment business in universities, and no exemplary action is taken against those either.

How the quality of higher education will increase amid such a situation and reality? The number of unemployed graduates is also on the rise due to a lack of realistic practical and qualitative education.

There is no alternative to taking a policy on increasing the quality of higher education than raising the number of universities. More institutions mean more projects and some people make money out of it. Allocation to education must increase compared to GDP and that fund must be best utilised to increase the qualitative standard of education, as well as on research. The quality of higher education must increase for the welfare and development of society, state and politics, and the government and the policymakers must realise this.