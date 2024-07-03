Dhaka University ranked 560th in best world university list by US News
Dhaka University has been ranked 560th among the world's best universities and 146th among Asian universities for 2024-25 by US News and World Report, a US-based media company publishing news, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.
Four other Bangladeshi universities were also featured by the US News rankings published on 24 June. The rankings evaluated 2,271 universities spread across 104 countries on academic research and reputation.
Rajshahi University was ranked 1,076th globally and 342nd in Asia, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) at 1,396th globally and 488th in Asia, Jahangirnagar University 1,414th globally and 500th in Asia and Bangladesh Agricultural University at 1,775th globally and 689th in Asia.
The rankings were prepared based on a total of 13 indicators: Global research reputation, regional research reputation and number of publications that are among the 10 per cent most cited (12.5 per cent weightage each); publications, normalised citation impact, percentage of total publications that are among the 10 per cent most cited (10 per cent weightage each); total citations (7.5 per cent weightage point); international collaboration – relative to country, international collaboration, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1 per cent most cited in their respective field, percentage of total publications that are among the top 1 per cent most highly cited papers (5 per cent weightage each) and books, conferences (2.5 per cent weightage each).
While five Bangladeshi universities featured in the rankings, a total of 140 universities from neighboring India was in the list, all placed beyond 600. Pakistan has 32 universities in the rankings, with four in the top 600.
Earlier on 4 June, DU was ranked 554th in the QS World University Rankings 2025.
According to a recent report by Prothom Alo, some recent steps taken by the DU authorities including providing the teachers grants for publication of research papers in recognised international journals and increasing the university’s collaboration with foreign universities across the world have contributed to its leaps in global rankings recently.
Harvard University attained top spot in the rankings followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, University of Oxford and University of California Berkeley at top five.
