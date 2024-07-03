Dhaka University ranked 560th in best world university list by US News

Dhaka University has been ranked 560th among the world's best universities and 146th among Asian universities for 2024-25 by US News and World Report, a US-based media company publishing news, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.

Four other Bangladeshi universities were also featured by the US News rankings published on 24 June. The rankings evaluated 2,271 universities spread across 104 countries on academic research and reputation.

Rajshahi University was ranked 1,076th globally and 342nd in Asia, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) at 1,396th globally and 488th in Asia, Jahangirnagar University 1,414th globally and 500th in Asia and Bangladesh Agricultural University at 1,775th globally and 689th in Asia.