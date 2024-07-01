How Dhaka University made strides in world university rankings

Some recent steps taken by the university authorities have contributed to the ‘big leap’ in the university’s position in the latest ranking. Two major steps are giving the teachers grants for publication of research papers in recognized international journals and increasing the university’s collaboration with foreign universities across the world. Besides, the university has formulated a policy to prevent plagiarism in research.

The university’s syndicate, the highest decision making body, at a meeting on 29 July in 2021 took the decision to give the teachers grants for publication of research works in international journals with impact factors. The initiative was introduced to increase the quality and scope of basic and applied research among the teachers and researchers of the university.

The grants are provided mainly to help teachers finance for publishing their research in the international journals as all recognized journals charge a certain amount of fees for any publication. The university teachers are receiving up to USD 2,000 for publication processing fees or open access fees. The university is providing funds for the teacher to publish their research works in journals with an impact factor of at least two for science disciplines and at least one for other disciplines. This factor contributed to DU’s improvement in the latest rankings.